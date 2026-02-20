Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt pay a visit to Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital

It was a heartfelt gesture from Aamir, reminding everyone that in times of health scares, long-standing friendships in the industry come first.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 06:31 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAamir KhanTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us