<p>As Salim Khan continues his treatment, the outpouring of love from Bollywood hasn't stopped. Last evening, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted at the hospital, joining the long list of celebrities checking in on the veteran's health. It was a heartfelt gesture from Aamir, reminding everyone that in times of health scares, long-standing friendships in the industry come first. Visuals of Mr Perfectionist and his partner arriving at the hospital are going viral on social media.</p><p>Industry veteran Salim Khan was admitted on Tuesday after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed.</p><p>Addressing the media, the doctor said, "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure that we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery." He added that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."</p><p>According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.</p><p>Since his admission, the outpouring of support for Salim Khan has been truly heartfelt. Beyond the immediate family, veteran writer Javed Akhtar made a visit to sit with his dear friend. The support system didn't stop there, as Salman's friends like Iulia Vantur and Rahool N Kanal also dropped by, showing just how much the veteran screenwriter is loved by both the industry and his community.</p>