Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt in private ceremony on July 5: Report

<p>Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is set to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt this July 5 in a low-key Mumbai wedding. The Bollywood star is all set to start afresh with Spratt, who is also the mother of a seven-year-old.</p><p>Publicly introducing Gauri as his partner last year, the actor shared the history behind their relationship.</p>.Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan introduces his new partner on eve of 60th birthday .<p>According to Aamir, the two initially met 25 years ago but drifted apart, only to cross paths again two years ago through an introduction by his cousin, Nuzhat Khan.</p><p>"I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor said at his 60th birthday press conference, adding that he was "fully committed" to Gauri. The superstar was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and has three children.</p><p>Based out of Bengaluru and currently working for Khan's banner, Gauri and Aamir have been living together for the past year.</p>.Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan's new partner.<p><em><strong>About</strong></em><strong> Gauri Spratt</strong></p><p>Gauri comes from an Anglo-Indian background, with a Tamil-British father and a Punjabi-Irish mother. Notably, her grandfather was a British national who actively participated in India's independence movement, a historical connection that author Ramachandra Guha has even documented.</p><p>An alumnus of the Blue Mountain School, she later went on to graduate from the University of the Arts London.</p><p>Over the past year, Aamir and Gauri have stepped out together on multiple occasions, notably turning heads at the film festivals, public events and Bollywood parties.</p>