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Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt in private ceremony on July 5: Report

According to Aamir, the two initially met 25 years ago but drifted apart, only to cross paths again two years ago through an introduction by his cousin, Nuzhat Khan.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:27 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAamir KhanTrendingFilmyzilla

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