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Aamir Khan to play BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in upcoming biopic

However, since Aamir Khan is known for his selective nature, fans are still waiting for a formal announcement to confirm these reports.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:31 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanAshneer GroverBharatPeTrendingFilmyzilla

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