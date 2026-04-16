<p>Following his acclaimed portrayals of figures like Mangal Pandey and Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir Khan is gearing up for another biopic. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, who is known for his meticulous dedication to real-life characters, has given the green signal to another real-life story.</p><p>While earlier reports said Aamir Khan will be part of biopics of Gulshan Kumar (Mogul) and cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, fresh reports say he is setting his sights on the gritty "doglapan" of the fintech world.</p><p>Aamir has given a go-ahead to doing an Ashneer Grover biopic, as his life in the world of startups has impressed the Bollywood superstar, reports Bollywood Hungama. </p><p>"Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience," said the source to the portal.</p><p>Aamir is moving forward with a biopic on the life of Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, and the project is said to be in pre-production. The biopic will be directed by Rahul Mody, the acclaimed writer behind hits like <em>Pyaar Ka Punchnama</em> and <em>Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar</em>. </p><p>Mody, who has also been in the spotlight for his rumoured relationship with actress Shraddha Kapoor, is reportedly busy with pre-production work. However, since Aamir Khan is known for his selective nature, fans are still waiting for a formal announcement to confirm these reports.</p><p>The movie is rumoured to be largely based on his autobiography, <em>Doglapan</em>. Earlier, the <em>Shark Tank India</em> judge himself dropped a hint on X, where he said that a movie is in the works.</p><p>He wrote, “His tweet read, <em>Doglapan</em> – the autobiography continues to deliver strong numbers even after 15 months. While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now. Stay tuned.”</p>.<p>While fans wait for the makers to confirm the Ashneer Grover biopic, Aamir is heavily invested in his role as a producer, scouting compelling stories from other languages.</p><p>Reports suggest that Aamir Khan has already bought the Hindi rights for South superhits like <em>Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Gatta Kusthi</em> & others. Junaid, who already worked on the remake of the Tamil film <em>Love Today</em>, is already busy with another Aamir Khan Productions venture, <em>Ek Din (</em>an official remake of the Thai drama <em>One Day</em>), which is set for a major release on May 1, 2026.</p>