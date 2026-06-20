Aamir Khan to produce documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring life journey

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aamir-khan">Aamir Khan</a> Produtions is currently working on a documentary on President Droupadi Murmu.</p><p>The documentary will intricately follow the remarkable journey of President Murmu from a small village in Odisha to becoming India’s first tribal President.</p><p>Filmmaker-writer Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, who previously directed <em>Rubaru Roshni</em>, the 2019 documentary anthology produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, will be directing the documentary, as per a latest report by Variety India.</p><p>The documentary will also touch on the private chapters of President Murmu's life giving an intimate look into the challenges and setbacks she faced before becoming the country’s second woman to hold the highest constitutional office.</p><p>The documentary is shot at President Murmu’s village giving a more personal touch to her story at the backdrop of a tribal life.</p>.'Friends' director James Burrows dies at 85; Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow pay emotional tributes.<p>President Murmu is often hailed for her resilience and is seen as an inspiration for tribal people. </p><p>Her documentary will carefully tap on the broader aspect of her life before and after coming to public service.</p><p>The latest release from Aamir Khan Productions is <em>Ek Din</em>, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.</p><p>The film which marked the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi struggled at the box office. It reportedly only earned Rs 5.16 crore worldwide.</p>