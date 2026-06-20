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Aamir Khan to produce documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring life journey

The documentary will intricately follow the remarkable journey of President Murmu from a small village in Odisha to becoming India’s first tribal President.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:18 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanPresident of IndiaTrendingFilmyzilla

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