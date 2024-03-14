Aamir Khan turns 59, says he will continue to back stories like 'Laapataa Ladies'

"The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media," Khan told reporters here.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, "Laapataa Ladies" is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train.

Rao and film's lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava were also present at the event.

Khan also congratulated Rao, his former wife, for making a "wonderful" film.

"This year I want to celebrate my birthday with Kiran ji and her team of 'Laapataa Ladies'. It's a beautiful film. It's been 22 to 24 years for our production house, since we started making movies with 'Lagaan', and we are most proud of 'Laapataa Ladies'.

"It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family, and there are so many positive things that we talk about in the film... It's my birthday today and the film is still running in theatres. If you all want to give me a birthday gift, then go and buy the movie ticket. That will be my biggest gift," he added.