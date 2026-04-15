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'Aap hamesha yaad aayenge': Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Asrani ahead of 'Bhooth Bangla' release

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the late actor from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:00 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodBollywood filmAkshay KumarTrendingpriyadarshanNew film

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