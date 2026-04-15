<p>Ahead of the release of his film, <em>Bhooth Bangla</em>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a> is paying his tributes to the late veteran actor Asrani, with whom Akshay had collaborated on the film.</p><p>On April 15, Akshay took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the late actor from the sets of his upcoming film <em>Bhooth Bangla.</em></p><p>He wrote, <em>"Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film</em>." (Sometimes, a picture isn’t just a fragment of memories… it captures an entire journey. This picture is from our <em>Bhooth Bangla</em> shoot… my second last film with Asrani ji.)</p><p>He added that he has worked on 12 films with the late actor and has learnt a lot throughout the journey. "Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time," Akshay wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>Further remembering the veteran actor for his unmatchable craft, Akshay wrote, "Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge." (Comedy used to look so easy when he did it, but in reality it is a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master, and he always will be.)</p><p>The <em>Hera Pheri</em> star concluded the post by calling the movie a tribute to Asrani. </p><p>"Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko 🙏<br>Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge," he wrote.</p><p>Asrani passed away in October 2025 at 84.</p>.'Bhooth Bangla' trailer reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror comedy reminds fans of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Hera Pheri'.<p>Along with Akshay Kumar and Asrani, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Mithun Chakraborty and others.</p><p>The horror comedy marks the reunion of the OG comedy duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo has previously given hits like <em>Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala</em> and <em>De Dana Dan.</em></p><p>The film is set to release in theatres on April 17 with paid previews starting on April 16 at 9 pm.</p>