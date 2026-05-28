<p>Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/i-want-man-just-like-2571888">Shamita Shetty,</a> sister of Shilpa Shetty, recently hit back at online trolls who targeted her over her age and marital status, shutting down the digital criticism with a strong response.</p><p>Taking to her Instagram Stories, the <em>Mohabbatein</em> actor slammed the backward mentality of her critics, urging social media users to end their constant scrutiny of women’s personal lives.</p><p>Responding to critics who commented on her changing looks, Shamita said that ageing is entirely normal. She wrote, "Yes, I will look different. Things change with time... nothing stays forever, including physical appearance!"</p>.<p>She also shut down the negativity by clarifying that she is fit, healthy and happy with everything life has given her, rendering the trolls' opinions irrelevant.</p><p>Shaming back those who questioned her unmarried status, Shamita slammed the "patriarchal, caveman-like" mindsets.</p><p>She said, "Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai?"</p>. <p>Shamita further added, " Most importantly why the hell do u follow us single women to age shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man like.. male centric thought process! Pl do me a favour n unfollow me pronto!"</p>.Bipasha Basu calls out body-shaming trolls: They do not define me.<p>A sect of online users loved her fierce comeback, with many showing support and sending her good vibes. Some of them also advised her to tune out the negativity and not let the trolls disturb her peace.</p><p>Shamita did have a few high-profile relationships within the industry, but they unfortunately didn't work out or lead to marriage.</p><p>Shamita Shetty began her acting journey in 2000 with Aditya Chopra's <em>Mohabbatein</em>. It was a dream start for Shamita, as her performance earned her <em>Star Debut of the Year</em> (Female) at the IIFA. Following her successful debut, Shamita starred in a series of popular films. Her most recent work was the Hinglish drama The Tenant.</p>