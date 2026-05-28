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'Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya?': Shamita Shetty slams age-shaming trolls, questions society's obsession with marriage

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Mohabbatein actor slammed the backward mentality of her critics, urging social media users to end their constant scrutiny of women’s personal lives.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:47 IST
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