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Aarti Ravi's mother comes in support of her after Ravi Mohan's shocking claims about their marriage

Aarti Ravi's mother Sujatha Vijayakumar has defended her daughter against Ravi Mohan's claims of harassment and cyberbullying.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 06:51 IST
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