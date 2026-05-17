<p>After Tamil actor Ravi Mohan made bombshell revelations about his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, her mother and Tamil producer Sujatha Vijayakumar has come out in support of her daughter.</p><p>On May 16, Ravi made some shocking claims related to his marital life that shifted the focus from being a mere celebrity-split to something extremely controversial.</p><p>In his claims, Ravi mentioned that he has been denied access to his children Ayaan and Aarav, while also describing his married life as a "hellish" reality where he was treated "like a slave". </p><p>Now, Aarti's mother Sujatha has denied the claims.</p>.'Hell bent to prove their DNA': Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic post adds fuel to Ravi Mohan feud.<p>Sujatha addressed the media during an event and denied Ravi's accusation that he has been denied access to his children.</p><p>When asked about the circumstances of Ravi and Aarti’s marriage, she said that an old interview explains it all. "There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married," she was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.</p><p>Sujatha further clarified that the <em>Ponniyin Selvan</em> actor didn't pay her medical bills of Rs 25,000 monthly and further insisted that even if he did "it was his duty as son-in-law".</p><p>On being further asked if the three-letter actress mentioned by Ravi was a reference to Khushbu Sundar, she said everyone speaks up when injustice is done.</p><p>"In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations," she said.</p><p>Sujatha also denied Ravi's claims of cyberbullying.</p>.'Man can break what God creates': Keneeshaa Francis quits music, leaves Chennai amid separation rumours with Ravi Mohan.<p><strong>Keneeshaa Francis quits music</strong></p><p>Amid all the fiasco, singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis took to Instagram and in an emotional post announced her departure from Chennai, sabbatical from music and a potential separation from her alleged partner Ravi Mohan following intense social media scrutiny.</p><p>In a detailed post, Keneeshaa had highlighted the trauma she has gone through while announcing her departure from Chennai. She has also deactivated her accounts.</p>