'Aattam' movie review: A gripping take on male psyche

The rest of the thriller unfolds at a dining table where tonnes of dirty laundry are washed. The men play the blame game and debate the next course of action. Should the culprit be thrown out of the troupe? Can the victim’s version be trusted? There is subtle slut-shaming, and the burden is always on the woman to prove her case. ‘Aattam’ delves into gender dynamics with finesse. While the men show empathy towards Zarin, underlying rivalries skew their perspective. There is friction between the two main male artistes (Kalabhavan Shajohn and Vinay Forrt) as one leverages his “film actor” clout to snatch the protagonist’s role from the other.