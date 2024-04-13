'Aavesham' movie review: Fahadh Faasil shines in an entertainer that satirises blockbuster cinema

Aavesham in a manner satirises other Indian mass hits, especially those featuring big stars. Nonetheless, it’s a mass action movie with sequences a physicist might disagree with. The good thing about this Jithu Madhavan film is that it doesn’t take itself seriously, just like his debut film Romancham, a horror comedy that was a super hit. It revolves around three students studying in a Bengaluru college that is ridden with ragging incidents, especially by a group of seniors with “local support” and goons backing them. The trio’s wish to exact revenge for the atrocities they face lands them in bigger trouble. It even brings them face-to-face with the city’s underworld.
Fahadh Faasil is introduced as underworld kingpin, Ranga. He is comical, loveable and scary at the same time. He has a Kannada accent that’s decently executed. The unpredictability of Faasil plays a vital role in making the movie an entertainer.
It isn’t surprising that Faasil steals the show. It looks as though he was given free rein by the director to do whatever he wished to in the scenes. Sajin Gopu as the right hand of Ranga delivers his career-best performance so far. The three students — Pranav, Midhun and Roshan – also deliver compelling performances.
Jithu Madhavan along with Sushin Shyam (background score and music) and Samir Thahir (cinematography) together make the film a thorough entertainer.
However, the film falls short in a few aspects. Apart from some inconsequential roles, the film has zero women’s representation. The second half of the film is unnecessarily slow paced. Some cuts felt abrupt and some transitions didn’t make sense, but overall, those don't hamper the movie experience.
(Published 12 April 2024, 22:06 IST)