'Aavesham' movie review: Fahadh Faasil shines in an entertainer that satirises blockbuster cinema

Aavesham in a manner satirises other Indian mass hits, especially those featuring big stars. Nonetheless, it’s a mass action movie with sequences a physicist might disagree with. The good thing about this Jithu Madhavan film is that it doesn’t take itself seriously, just like his debut film Romancham, a horror comedy that was a super hit. It revolves around three students studying in a Bengaluru college that is ridden with ragging incidents, especially by a group of seniors with “local support” and goons backing them. The trio’s wish to exact revenge for the atrocities they face lands them in bigger trouble. It even brings them face-to-face with the city’s underworld.