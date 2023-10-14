‘Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose’: An incomplete exploration of faith and religion

There is a poignant sequence in Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose where two Hindu boys cross a river to reach a Muslim village. Their goal is to buy a kite. They get a kite from a vendor, and on their way back, they spot two Muslim boys who pin them to a kite challenge. Overtaken with pride, Bhola, one of the Hindu boys, agrees. As the kite fight begins, Bhola and his friend start chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

To their ultimate disappointment, they lose. Just as kids do in such moments of small glory, there is some teasing from the other side, which invites a near-murderous rage in Bhola. How did that anger rise up in a child that he lost all his humanity to thrash another boy of his age? Director Shiladitya Bora tries exploring this in the 90-minute film run.

Bhola and Shambhu are two kids living in 1989 in a village where faith is everything. As an elder figure explains to them in another thoughtful sequence, their village is run not on the dreams of the government but on the whims of God. It is through their innocent gaze that we set ourselves up to understand where the film is based.