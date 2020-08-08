Abhishek Bachchan tests Covid-19 negative after a month-long battle

After a month-long battle, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is free from Covid-19.

On Saturday afternoon, the 44-year-old son of Indian film industry legend Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for Covid-19.

“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 negative! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for all that they have done,” Abhishek tweeted.

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested Covid-19 positive on July 12 and were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Abhishek’s wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive.

Bachchan (77), was discharged on August 2.