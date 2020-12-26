Abhishek Bachchan to Sushmita Sen: 6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

There no denying the fact that the digital medium emerged as a viable medium for storytelling in 2020 as several popular Bollywood stars aced in web series, redefining the tenets of the entertainment industry. With 2021 around the corner, here is a look at six popular actors who made their OTT debut in the year gone by.

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe: Into The Shadows, Amazon Prime Video)

AB Jr impressed fans with his performance in the second installment of the Breathe series. The show revolved around what happens when two men engage in a game of cat and mouse to protect a loved one. Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also marked the digital debut of Misson Mangal actor Nithya Menen, clicked with the target audience despite receiving mixed reviews. The cast included Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh.

Sushmita Sen (Aarya, Disney+ Hotstar)

The powerhouse performance did justice to a challenging role in Aarya, proving that she is still a force to be reckoned with The series, a remake of the Dutch crime-drama Penoza, revolved around what happens when an independent woman is forced to enter the 'family business'.

Neha Sharma (Illegal, Voot Select)

The actor, who has been a part of films such as Crook and Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, essayed the role of a feisty lawyer in Illegal. The star's intensity in the courtroom sequences proved to be a major highlight of the series.

Karisma Kapoor (Mentalhood, AltBalaji)

Karisma, the reigning queen of the 1990s, played the role of a multi-tasking mother in the somewhat underrated web series about the challenges of being a parent. It received decent reviews from critics

Priya Anand (A Simple Murder, SonyLiv)

The pan-India actor, who impressed the Hindi audience with her work in the Fukrey franchise, made her digital debut with the black-comedy series A Simple Murder. The show, which featured her in the role of a 'money hunger' young woman, made an impact with its hatke storyline and quirky twists.

Aftab Shivdasani (Poison 2, Zee5)

Aftab, the star of films such as Kasoor and Red, began a new chapter in life with the stylish web series Poison 2. The thriller, revolving around the journey of a ruthless tycoon, gained a fair deal of attention with its production values and presentation. It starred actor Raai Laxmi in the lead.