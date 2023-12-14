Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix series ‘Killer Soup’ to release on January 11

Mumbai: Killer Soup, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, will release on January 11 on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Chaubey who directed Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya, the comedy crime-drama is loosely inspired by a news headline and serves up a "tantalising blend of intrigue and dark humour".

It follows Swathi Shetty (Konkana), an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar (Bajpayee), with her lover, Umesh (also played by Bajpayee).

But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues, the official synopsis read.

Chaubey, who also serves as a co-writer and showrunner on the series, said his goal was to offer an 'exceptional' crime thriller show that is laced with humour.