Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Accused' movie review: A touch of grey to #MeToo

A highly successful doctor, poised to become a dean, is accused of sexual misconduct. That, in itself, is not new, but the doctor is a woman and a lesbian.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 23:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Accused
3.5/5
Director:Anubhuti Kashyap
Cast:Konkana Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Sukant Goel
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 23:45 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsMovie Reviewmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us