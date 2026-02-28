<p class="bodytext">Inversion as a cinematic device rarely disappoints, unless it is seriously mishandled. In Netflix’s new film ‘Accused’, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it becomes the movie’s most compelling element.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A highly successful doctor, poised to become a dean, is accused of sexual misconduct. That, in itself, is not new, but the doctor is a woman and a lesbian. In today’s charged climate of instant public judgement and gendered power equations, not to mention the seemingly endless revelations from the Epstein files, a plotline that dares to complicate the #MeToo narrative and locate it in the grey space between black and white (arguably its rightful place) is impressive. That said, the film is not without flaws.</p>.'Many perpetrators still thriving': Konkona Sen Sharma's take on 'Me Too Movement,' new film 'Accused'.<p class="bodytext">Dr Geetika Sen (Konkona Sen Sharma) is neither a villain nor a martyr. She is unemotional, almost cold, and does not break down despite the ugliness surrounding her. She is also prickly and, as one of her juniors observes, “creates an atmosphere of criticism”. The film appears to deliberately position her in this ambiguous space, suspended between the viewer’s sympathy and suspicion. This refusal to conform to neat behavioural boxes is the film’s greatest strength, rendered with restraint by Konkona, who makes Sen appear both vulnerable and opaque.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Her relationship with her partner, Meera (Pratibha Ranta), is portrayed with refreshing normalcy. Where the film truly succeeds is in capturing the public spectacle of morality, where verdicts are preceded by instant exile, humiliation, and social media outrage. However, the frustratingly cautious and predictable climax and a somewhat preachy epilogue dilute its impact, despite Konkana’s valiant efforts to keep the dialogues organic.</p>