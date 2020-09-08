Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram rejects film with Kangana Ranaut in lead

Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram on Tuesday said he rejected an offer for a Bollywood film as it had actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the news for her controversial remarks on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as the lead.

“Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Sometimes it is only about what (one) feels (is) right. Wishing them all the best,” Sreeram wrote on his verified Twitter page.

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) September 8, 2020

Sreeram is one of the popular cinematographers in the country having worked with top directors and actors in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

The tweet went viral immediately with around 600 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes within 30 minutes of posting.

The Queen actress has also come under attack from various Bollywood celebrities for her comments on various issues.

