'Act of sacrilege': Outrage over A R Rahman's rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam's freedom struggle song

Nazrul's grandson and painter Kazi Anirban told PTI on Saturday, "My mother had given her consent for using the song for the movie but not for changing the tunes. The way the song has been dished out with the change in rhythm and tunes is shocking."

Nazrul Islam, popularly known as the 'rebel poet', is the national poet of Bangladesh and is a revered and much-loved figure in India's West Bengal.