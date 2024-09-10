Action-Packed trailer of 'Devara: Part 1' unveiled by Jr NTR, Koratala Siva and Karan Johar

The trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled experience that pushes the boundaries of cinema, offering a world never seen before yet one you'll want to immerse yourself in. Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of Bhaira, a villain so mesmerizing that his glimpses have ignited the internet, setting the stage for an epic showdown that will leave audiences in awe. Adding to the star-studded cast, Janhvi Kapoor makes her much-anticipated Telugu debut.

The glittering trailer launch was graced by Jr NTR, director Koratala Siva, and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, who, along with AA Films, secured the North Indian theatrical distribution rights. The trio radiated pride as they presented their ambitious vision, highlighting the film’s wide-ranging appeal across India.

Set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024, Devara: Part 1 is helmed by director Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film. The star-studded cast includes Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role.