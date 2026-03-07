Menu
entertainment

Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s wife Sangeetha seeks residential rights amid ongoing divorce case

As per media reports, Sangeetha has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order to protect her right to continue living in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 09:51 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 08:21 IST
India News Tamil Nadu Vijay

