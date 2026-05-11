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Actor Anupam Kher requests govt to turn 'DDLJ' railway track to tourist spot

The train scene has been etched in the memories of the audience over the years and has also been recreated in several films.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsShah Rukh Khantourist spotbollywoodAnupam KherTrendingDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeKajolDDLJrailway tracksiconicTrending Now

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