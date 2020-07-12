Actor Divvya Chouksey passes away due to cancer

The young actor lost her battle to cancer. She shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 12 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 20:37 ist
Divvya Chouksey. Credit: Instagram

Actor-and-model Divvya Chouksey passed away earlier today. She had fought a long and painful battle against cancer.

“I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP,” wrote her cousin Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook.

A day before her untimely demise, the young actor had shared a personal and painful note. “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less. Since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with a plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye,” it read.

She was a Miss Universe 2011 contestant and featured on several MTV shows.

She was remembered by her former co-stars on social media. Her “Dil Hai Toh Apna” co-star Sahil Anand remembered her by saying,”Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey …. ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u …I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace …ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ….I miss u DC 💔….you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart.”

Anjum Fakih and Niharica Raizada who are both actors and models, also gave their condolences. 

