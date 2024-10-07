Home
Actor Emraan Hashmi injured on sets of Telugu film 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad

The 45-year-old actor was shooting in Hyderabad for "Goodachari 2", the sequel of a 2018 Telugu action spy thriller which also features South star Adivi Sesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:47 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 16:47 IST
