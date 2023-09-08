Actor G Marimuthu dies of cardiac arrest

Director and actor G Marimuthu, who was seen in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer, died on Friday (September 8) morning in Chennai. He was 57.

Marimuthu suffered a massive cardiac arrest while at work early in the morning in Chennai.

He was dubbing in the studio for his upcoming movie when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Marimuthu made his acting debut in 1999 with Ajith, Simran and Jyotika starrer Vaali and never looked back. He then worked in dozens of movies as an actor.

Known for his peculiar acting style, Marimuthu entertained audience in the South not just on the silver screen but in television serials as well. He is one of those artists who emerged successful in TV as well as movies.

Marimuthu also tried his luck in direction and wrote the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film Kannum Kannum in 2008 starring Prasanna and Udhayathara.

Marimuthu will also be seen in the crime-action drama Red Sandal Wood which hits the theatres today.

Marimuthu, who was best known for his roles in Jailer, Doctor and MGR Magan, leaves behind his wife Bhagyalakshmi and two kids besides an incredible film legacy.