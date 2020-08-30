Actor Himansh Kohli's family tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Himansh Kohli's family tests Covid-19 positive

Actor Himansh Kohli has said his family, including father, mother and sister, have tested positive for Covid-19 while he has not contracted the virus.

Kohli took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that for the last two-three days, his family was experiencing symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever.

"Recently, we all got ourselves tested for Novel Coronavirus - mom dad and Disha have tested positive with mild Covid-19 infection and I have tested negative.

"We are home quarantined, taking all precautions and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and the advice," Kohli wrote.

The 30-year-old actor, best known for his show "Humse Hai Life" and the 2014 film "Yaariyaan", hoped that the family comes out of it and "recover very soon."

"I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions.

"Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love," he added.

On Saturday, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra rose to 7,64,281 with record 16,867 new cases.

