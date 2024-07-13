Actor Hitu Kanodia on 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra': It's a film based on facts

New Delhi: Looking forward to the release of his film "Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra", actor Hitu Kanodia on Saturday said the intention of the cast and crew is to present facts and not "excite" the audience.

Directed by M K Shivaaksh and produced by BJ Purohit, the film is based on the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

At a press conference here, Kanodia said the film's director researched the subject for five years before embarking on the project.