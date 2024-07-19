Actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa dies after battle with cancer

Mumbai: Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar, has died at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer.

Krishan Kumar's daughter was being treated in Germany, a source told PTI.

"Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment for it for about three years. She flew to Germany a few days back for cancer treatment at a hospital there. She passed away yesterday," the source added.