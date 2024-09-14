Actor-producer Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Mumbai: Actor Sohum Shah on Saturday announced a sequel to his 2018 critically acclaimed film, Tumbbad, a day after the movie was re-released in theatres.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the atmospheric horror drama received critical acclaim upon its release six years ago. It was produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films.

Shah assured fans that the sequel of Tumbbad will dig deeper into the theme of greed.