Actor Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19

PTI, Chennai,
  • Jan 12 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 16:46 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from Covid-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29.

Charan took to Twitter and shared a note, writing, "It feels good to be back!"

"Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes," he wrote.

Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama "Zanjeer", will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's "Rise Roar Revolt" ('RRR').

The "Baahubali" fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.

