<p>Mysuru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited Sri Chamundeshwari devi temple atop <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamundi-hill">Chamundi hill</a> and offered prayers on Tuesday morning. </p><p>The actor reportedly wore a mask and came in the normal queue among other devotees. He sat before the deity near the sanctum sanctorum and near the 'Utsava Murthy' and offered prayers. </p>.'Kantara' mimicry issue: Actor Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> landed in a legal and cultural controversy after allegedly mimicking and commenting on the depiction of Goddess Chamundi in the movie Kantara at the Filmfare awards event in Goa. The actor faced severe backlash and an FIR following his controversial comments.</p><p>Karnataka High Court had directed him to offer personal prayers as an act of atonement.</p>