Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Actor Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Karnataka's Chamundi Hill after 'Kantara' mimicry row

Karnataka High Court had directed the actor to offer personal prayers as an act of atonement.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 11:33 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraKarnatakaRanveer Singhchamundi hill

Follow us on :

Follow Us