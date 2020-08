In yet another shocking incident, TV actor Sameer Sharma, 44, was found dead in his home in Malad in Mumbai.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his flat. Initial reports found that his death was due to suicide.

Sameer played the character Nitin in Dil Kya Chahta Hai and Krishna Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Most recently, he played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Star Plus's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.