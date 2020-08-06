Actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide

TV actor and model Samir Sharma was found dead in his home in Malad suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the Hindi entertainment industry – as it comes close in the heels of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Samir was 44.

Sameer was found hanging from the ceiling of his flat. He apparantly died by suicide a couple of days ago.

The Malad police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are in progress.

Samir is known for his portrayal of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

He also had roles as Nitin in Dil Kya Chahta Hai and Krishna Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sharma has also played a supporting role in the 2014 Bollywood film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Sharma hailed from Delhi, and moved to Bengaluru after completing his education. He worked for an advertising agency, an IT company and for Radio City in Bengaluru. Later, he landed in Mumbai to pursue his career in acting.

He shared a poetry along with a picture on Instagram recently, that read: "I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit And all that was me I burned in it I killed my dream to wake up from it Now my dream is gone and I with it I woke up to ashes and I was in it I took what was left and left it in a stream And hoped my ashes this time have a better dream (sic)".

Samir had spoken on Sushant’s death

Samir had also spoken on social media about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and issue of mental health.

Other similar incidents during lockdown

12 May, 2020: TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who was seen in shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, died by suicide at his Kharghar residence in Navi Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor was burdened by debt and could not find any work due to lockdown. He was found hanging in his bedroom.

25 May, 2020: TV actor Preksha Mehta, who has been part of shows like Crime Patrol, Lal Ishq and Meri Durga, was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Preksha had posted a chilling message on her Instagram account before taking her life. She wrote, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana." (The worst is when your dreams die)

30 July, 2020: Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakare, who was battling depression, ended his life by hanging at his house in Nanded district of Maharashtra. He was the husband of actress Mayuri Deshmukh. Bhakare had worked in Marathi films like Ichaar Tharla Pakka and Bhakar.