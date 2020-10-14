Soumitra Chatterjee still critical, parameters normal

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's still critical, parameters normal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 14 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 14:01 ist
Soumitra Chatterjee. File Photo

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Wednesday, though his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian said.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a "confusional state", they said.

"Stable. Slept well. All parameters normal. Sodium high only. But critical," they said.

The legendary Bengali actor has been suffering from fever since Sunday afternoon, following which doctors are now planning to conduct another test on Wednesday to check whether it is due to the Covid-19 infection.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Chatterjee is still in a confusional state which is progressive in nature with Covid-related encephalopathy and metabolic encephalopathy. He continues to be restless, arousable and has mild agitation and involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalised seizure event occurred," they said.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

soumitra chatterjee
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Actor

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 