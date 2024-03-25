Actor Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe: Report

Actor Taapsee Pannu has married her long-time boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, several news outlets reported. The union officially took place on March 23 in Udaipur.
Close friends and family including director Anurag Kashyap and writer Kanika Dhillon were among the celebrities in attendance as per the reports.
Pannu is reportedly expected to throw a party in Mumbai soon for her friends and colleagues.
A photo shared by Pannu's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati purportedly shows glimpses of the wedding and is captioned "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"
Though Pannu and Boe have been tight-lipped about their relationship, the two have reportedly been dating for over a decade. A few weeks back, publications also reported that the Manmarziyan actor might have a Sikh-Christian fusion wedding.
Pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 20 and the couple tied the knot three days after.
Dhillon, who reportedly attended the wedding with husband Himanshu Sharma, shared a series of photos with her decked up. It is believed these images are from Pannu's wedding, on which there is surprisingly sparse information on social media.
Pannu and Boe first crossed paths at the 2013 inaugural Indian Badminton League.
The 36-year-old who was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, has projects like Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein in the pipelines.
(Published 25 March 2024, 08:18 IST)