Actor Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe: Report

Though Pannu and Boe have been tight-lipped about their relationship, the two have reportedly been dating for over a decade. A few weeks back, publications also reported that the Manmarziyan actor might have a Sikh-Christian fusion wedding.

Pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 20 and the couple tied the knot three days after.

Dhillon, who reportedly attended the wedding with husband Himanshu Sharma, shared a series of photos with her decked up. It is believed these images are from Pannu's wedding, on which there is surprisingly sparse information on social media.

Pannu and Boe first crossed paths at the 2013 inaugural Indian Badminton League.

The 36-year-old who was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, has projects like Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein in the pipelines.