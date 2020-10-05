Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in Atlanta

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who worked in several of Spike Lee’s films, was killed in Atlanta on Saturday, the Variety reported quoting the Atlanta Police Department. Byrd was 70.

The publication said the police officers were dispatched to 2259 Belvedere Avenue on Saturday, responding to a call about an injured person at 1.45 am. Upon arrival, the officers found Byrd lying unresponsive at the location.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The Atlanta police Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation in the case in ongoing.

Byrd featured in several of Lee’s films such as “Clockers”, “Bamboozled”, “Ray” and “Brooklyn’s Finest”.

The director remembered Byrd in a tribute on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“I’m so sad to announce the tragic murder of our beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom is my guy.

"Here below you see him as the frightening character Errol Barnes in ‘CLOCKERS’. Brother Byrd also did his thang in my joints – CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD of JESUS, RED HOOk SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 and ‘CLOCKERS. May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace brother Byrd,” Lee wrote. 

