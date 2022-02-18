Actor to a poet: Rajesh Tailang talks about his journey  

Critically acclaimed actor Rajesh Tailang, who has acted in projects like Mirzapur, Selection Day, Delhi Crime, Bandish Bandits and Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, recently published a book of love poems called Chand pe Chai (Vani Prakashan).

The actor who graduated from the National School of Drama has written several other poems, acted in over 50 plays, and was also involved in direction. He is the founder of the YouTube channel Theatre Talkies, which publishes short films.

His performance in Siddharth got him a nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards 2014 (Genie Awards) for best actor in a lead role.

Tailang chatted with us about his new book and his life journey.

Why is the book called Chand Pe Chai?

Chand Pe Chai is an excerpt taken from one of the poems in the book. When two people break up yet keep longing for each other, they only meet in their dreams. So, the title Chand Pe Chai seemed appropriate.

When did your journey begin as a poet?

I started writing when I was about 17. Later, I started posting my poems on social media and realised that people appreciated them and wanted to read more. I was very encouraged by the response and decided to get a book of poetry published by Vani Prakashan.

Who did you have in mind when you wrote this book?

I wrote this book for all the women I have loved at different stages of my life.

Who are your favourite poets?

In Urdu poetry, my favourites are Gulzar and Ghalib. I consider myself lucky to have received the blessings of Gulzar sahib. He appreciated my work and said he wished my journey as a poet should only stop at the moon.

Now that you have written a book of love poems, what do you think is the key to a successful relationship?

Love can happen to anyone at any point in their lives. As long as it brings us joy and fulfilment, it’s precious. Like a plant that needs water, air and sunlight every day, a successful and loving relationship requires care and nurture regardless of the ups and downs of life.

Which is your favourite poem in the book?

I don’t have a favourite poem because I know I will be writing many more, and the best ones are still to come.

How different is the emotional journey of a poet from an actor?

As actors, we are trained to become emotionally naked in front of the audience, and the same trait comes in handy as a poet. My emotions are never sugar-coated, and my poetry reflects how I feel. I do not try to manipulate the audience’s thought processes; they are free to interpret my poems based on their own experiences. I never wrote these poems for publication in any case, so it is almost as if I am sharing my dairy with you.

(Manisha Gawade is a well-travelled journalist, artist, designer and curator.)