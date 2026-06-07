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'Actors should have better boundaries': Nithya Menen says objectification of women isn't limited to the South amid 'Peddi' row

Amid the growing backlash for Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi for objectifying and hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma, Nithya Menen has defended the South Indian film industry.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 11:19 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemabollywoodTamil CinemaJanhvi KapoorControversyTrendingsouthNithya MenenFilmyzilla

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