'Actors should have better boundaries': Nithya Menen says objectification of women isn't limited to the South amid 'Peddi' row

<p>Amid the growing backlash for Buchi Babu Sana's <em>Peddi </em>for objectifying and hypersexualising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janhvi-kapoor">Janhvi Kapoor's</a> character Achiyyamma, Nithya Menen has defended the South Indian film industry.</p><p>Menen weighed in on the issue and said that objectification of women 'isn't limited to South cinema alone'.</p><p>In an interview with <em>Variety India</em>, Menen said that objectification of women is now a 'trend'.</p><p>"I don’t think we can isolate and say that this only happens in South Indian cinema. That is not true. I feel it’s everywhere. It’s a trend and everybody follows it," Menen said.</p>.'Don't blame the actress': Ashika Ranganath backs Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Peddi' controversy.<p>She further added, "I feel the root of the problem lies in the hyper-commercialization of cinema. Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified."</p><p>Menen further emphasised that the actresses should have strong convictions and reflect on their responsibilities as an actor.</p><p>"I think it is important for an actress to have strong convictions. I can’t imagine anybody telling me to do something because it’s already established. I would not do certain roles or scenes. It depends on what your priorities are and what you think your responsibility is as an actor or artist," she continued.</p>.'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana issues unconditional apology over controversial scenes.<p>Menen added, "If you have been doing this kind of commercial cinema and suddenly you are not okay with it, you may not be taken seriously. I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is. Are there films that I don’t get to do or genres that I don’t get to do because I don’t do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken."</p><p>The whole controversy surrounding the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-charan">Ram Charan</a>-starrer started due to the portrayal of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma.</p><p>A sequence that left many upset was where Ram Charan's character kisses Achiyyamma without her consent and despite her disinterest in the relationship.</p><p>However, director Buchi Babu has acknowledged the controversy and assured fans that the problematic sequences have been duly modified.</p><p>He also issued an unconditional apology.</p>.DH Interview | Ram Charan complemented me on how I approached the role in 'Mirzapur', says Divyenndu.<p>"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," Buchi Babu wrote in a post on X.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Peddi</em>, which was released on June 4, is eyeing a worldwide box office collection of Rs 200 crore.</p><p>Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu (Peddi's wrestling coach and mentor), Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=divyenndu">Divyenndu</a> as Ram Bujji.</p>