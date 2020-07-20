Ex-husband Depp threatened to kill me: Amber Heard

Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 20 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 15:53 ist

Actress Amber Heard began giving evidence on Monday in Johnny Depp's libel action against a British tabloid, telling London's High Court that her ex-husband had threatened to kill her.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

"Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far," Heard said in her witness statement.

"He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship."

The court has already been told that Heard, 34, accuses her ex-husband of attacking her on at least 14 occasions between 2013 and 2016 when he became enraged after drinking or taking drugs to excess, accusations Depp, 57, has denied. (

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amber Heard
Johnny Depp
Hollywood
murder
Death

What's Brewing

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 