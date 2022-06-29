Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies due to Covid complications

Vidyasagar, the husband of popular Southern actress Meena, died at a Chennai hospital on Tuesday following Covid-19 complications. He was 48.
Earlier, he was down with Covid-19 and recuperated from it. However, post-Covid recovery Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March and had to be treated for it.
Vidyasagar, who was undergoing treatment for his lung problem at a hospital, had some issues and his health further deteriorated he breathed his last around 07:00 p.m.
Vidyasagar is survived by daughter Nainika Vidyasagar and wife Meena. His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 02:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meena is a popular name in the Southern Cinema and has predominantly worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies for over 30 years. She has starred in several super-hit films and has shared the screen with South superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal, Mammooty and Venkatesh.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube