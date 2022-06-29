Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies due to Covid

Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies due to Covid complications

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 13:53 ist
Vidyasagar with his wife Meena and daughter Nainika. Credit: Special Arrangement

Vidyasagar, the husband of popular Southern actress Meena, died at a Chennai hospital on Tuesday following Covid-19 complications. He was 48.

Earlier, he was down with Covid-19 and recuperated from it. However, post-Covid recovery Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March and had to be treated for it.

Vidyasagar, who was undergoing treatment for his lung problem at a hospital, had some issues and his health further deteriorated he breathed his last around 07:00 p.m.

Vidyasagar is survived by daughter Nainika Vidyasagar and wife Meena. His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 02:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meena is a popular name in the Southern Cinema and has predominantly worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies for over 30 years. She has starred in several super-hit films and has shared the screen with South superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal, Mammooty and Venkatesh.

