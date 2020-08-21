Actress Parinitaa Seth opens up about collaborating with Prakash Jha for web series ‘Aashram’

Actress Parinitaa Seth says she enjoyed collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for the web series Aashram as he has a ’ 360-degree’ approach to the art and is particular about what he expects from artistes. She also opens up about her professional journey, highlighting that her interest in mimicking others encouraged her to become an actor.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Aashram?

Aashram comes from Prakash Jha's production and no one can say no to him. I always wanted to work with him. Moreover, the character was really interesting and nice.

How was the experience of working with Prakash Jha?

It was a beautiful experience working with Prakash Jha. He is completely an inspirational man (and it is nice) to see him working at this age. He is very particular and has got that 360° vision. He is very vigilant and that's what I loved about working with him.

How did you prepare to play a negative role in Aashram?

We had to be in the office for readings of the script. We had to sit there for four to five hours. Then we had a language trainer to help us with the tone and language. Prakash sir was very supportive and he told us how he wanted the character to be portrayed.

What encouraged you to become an actress?

It just happened. I initially had stage fear but it just went away the moment I got my first ad film. There was no looking back from that point. I was always into copying (imitating) the behaviour of other people so I think it started from there.

Who were your role models growing up?

My parents are obviously my (first) role models. Later when I started watching films, I liked Masoom and really loved Shabana Azmi. I always enjoyed her work and she is my role model.

Do you feel social media is a boon or a bane for artistes?

Social media is a boon because in today's world if you want to come up (progress) in any field you need to be socially active. This was not the case earlier.

How do you deal with failure?

You always know that when one door closes, the other one opens. It's a part and parcel of growing in life. Don't take it to heart. Yes, you do feel bad and get upset but you need to pull yourself up (together). There is just so much to do in life and so much to look forward to.