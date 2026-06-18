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Adah Sharma to make her Marathi cinema debut with ‘Gajra’; See first look

The announcement has sent shockwaves across social media due to the intense and unsettling nature of the film's first-look poster.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 20:48 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingmarathi cinemaAdah SharmaFilmyzilla

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