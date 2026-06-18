Adah Sharma to make her Marathi cinema debut with ‘Gajra’; See first look

<p>Actor Adah Sharma, fresh off her massive box-office success with The <em>Kerala Story</em> and her recent appearance in the political drama <em>Governor:</em> <em>The Silent Saviour, </em>is officially expanding her horizons into regional cinema.</p><p>The actress took to social media to announce her highly anticipated debut in Marathi cinema with an upcoming hard-hitting feature film titled <em>Gajra</em>.</p>.Do not have a bucket list; I am getting to do awesome roles: 'Soulsathi' star Adah Sharma.<p>Adah took to her official social media handles on Friday to drop the first-look poster and wrote, '<em>GAJRA</em> – my debut in Marathi ...need all your love and blessings!'</p><p>The announcement has sent shockwaves across social media due to the intense and unsettling nature of the film's first-look poster.</p>.<p>The first-look poster of Gajra features a tight close-up of Adah Sharma in a traditional Maharashtrian bridal avatar. She is seen wearing a cultural nose ring (nath), a prominent Marathi bindi (crescent moon-shaped), and heavy bridal jewellery, but with blood splattered across her face. The haunting image, paired with her intense, sombre expression, hints at a dark thriller rooted in true events.</p><p>Helmed by director Shreyas Jadhav, <em>Gajra</em> is produced by Amol Borkar. Gajra serves as the maiden production venture for Zig Zag Productions and is being presented by Ganraj Studios.</p>.'Chuha Billi' short film review: A treat for Adah Sharma fans.<p>The music for the project is managed by ace Marathi composer Devdutta Manisha Baji. He brings his signature expertise to the film, having built a strong reputation for his work with traditional folk and historical soundtracks.</p><p>Currently in the production phase, <em>Gajra</em> is gearing up for a theatrical release sometime next year, in 2027.</p>