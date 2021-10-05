Adele teases new music with video clip

Adele teases new music with video clip

Known for chart-toppings ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 22:21 ist
Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy Award winning album "25", with a video clip for the song "Easy On Me".

Known for chart-toppings ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption "Easy On Me - October 15".

The video shows the singer in a car, putting a tape into a cassette player, checking the rear view mirror, increasing the volume and then driving off in a vehicle carrying packed up belongings. Soft piano music plays in the background as sheets of music fly out of the window.

Adele released "25" in November 2015. It topped charts around the world and scooped the coveted album of the year prize at the Grammy Awards.

Over the last few days, her fans have speculated online that the 33-year-old was set to release new music as the number "30" was mysteriously beamed onto buildings around the world.

Adele has referenced her age when naming her past three albums, "19", "21" and "25". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Entertainment News
Entertainment

What's Brewing

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 