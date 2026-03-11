Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aditi Balan introduced as 'Agent Kaveri' in Hemanth M Rao’s '666: Operation Dream Theatre'

By joining the cast of '666: Operation Dream Theatre', Aditi brings an added level of depth and credibility to an already compelling lineup.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 10:24 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingAditi BalanFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us