<p>The makers of <em>666: Operation Dream Theatre</em> introduced Aditi Balan as 'Agent Kaveri' in a striking new character poster. Fresh off her win at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, the talented actress is set to play a crucial role in this highly anticipated project, adding further star power to the film’s star cast.</p><p>Aditi made an impressive debut in the cult hit <em>Aruvi</em> and has managed to carve a niche for herself by starring in a string of content-rich movies like <em>Captain Miller</em>, <em>Padavettu</em> and others. Famous for her compelling roles, Aditi has quickly become everyone's favourite. By joining the cast of <em>666: Operation Dream Theatre</em>, Aditi brings an added level of depth and credibility to an already compelling lineup.</p>.<p>Aditi Balan’s first look as 'Agent Kaveri' wielding a gun in hand has sparked curiosity among fans and audiences, and social media is buzzing with several theories. One by one, the secret agents of <em>666: Operation Dream Theatre</em> are stepping out of the shadows, fuelling excitement across social media.</p>.South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan to star in Kannada spy drama '666 Operation Dream Theatre'.<p>Earlier, the makers introduced Dr. Shiva Rajkumar as 'Agent Prakash' and fans were quick to notice the heartwarming homage to his father, the late Dr. Rajkumar. Shivanna's role serves as a modern nod to the classic 'Agent 999' from the 1978 hit <em>Operation Diamond Racket</em>. Actor Dhananjaya essays the role of Agent Shankar. Reports suggest that the movie has completed its 5th schedule and the team is currently progressing toward the next stages of shoot and post-production.</p>.Daali Dhananjaya dons a retro look for his next, '666 Operation Dream Theatre'.<p>Directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced by Dr. Vaishak J Gowda, under his banner Vaishak J Films. <em>666: Operation Dream Theatre </em>stars<em> </em>Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Dhananjaya, Priyanka Mohan and Aditi Balan Charan Raj in key roles. The movie is scheduled for a major theatrical debut in the latter half of 2026 and is shaping up to be a high-octane cinematic event.</p>