Aditi Vasudev: Ekta Kapoor's love for the character made me take up 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3'

Fast-rising actress Aditi Vasudev is in the limelight because of her latest digital release Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 that went live on AltBalaji a few days ago. The show is an important outing as it stars TV veterans Mona Singh and Ronit Roy in the lead. Speaking to DH, she opens up about her tryst with acting, the digital revolution and the COVID-19 outbreak.

What made you take up Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3?

I was on a vacation when I received a call from Ekta (Kapoor) and flew back to Mumbai for a discussion about the show. Ekta's love for the character made me take it up in no time. Moreover, I feel my character has a great graph in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3.

How did you prepare for the show?

Amaira is an outspoken individual, who does not live by the rules. On the other hand. I am the exact opposite and overthink things. So while preparing for the show, I tried to find her freedom in me and took it from there.

How was the experience of working with Ronit Roy and Mona Singh?

They are extremely humble people. I loved Ronit as he was full of stories (about his career). We chatted a lot while shooting and had a good time. I had relatively less interaction with Mona but we joked about things every now and then.

What is the future of cinema in the wake the digital revolution?

Both platforms are different and we as artistes look for different things from them. That said and done, cinema has its charm and will not fall.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I acted in school and had a good time. They were fun days for me. Later, I continued acting and that was it. In a way, it was always in the subconscious.

Who are your favourite actors?

While growing up, I watched a lot of Hollywood classics and admired Audery Hepburn. Now that I am in this profession, the list just keeps going. Like, for example, I admire Jaideep Ahlawat and enjoyed his work in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Are you open to shooting amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis?

I think, we should avoid resuming shoots right now as there is a lot of stress on the system. This is the time to be creative and shoot online.