<p>If you thought the excitement for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dhurandhar-2-advance-booking-tickets-cost-as-high-as-rs-3100-in-delhi-and-rs-2000-in-bengaluru-still-sold-out-3926309">Dhurandhar: The Revenge</a> couldn’t get any louder, think again. To turn the sequel's launch into a true cinematic event, the makers of Dhurandhar have decided to bring the 2025 blockbuster back to the big screen. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aditya-dhars-dhurandhar-the-revenge-trailer-to-release-on-holi-what-we-know-so-far-3917435">Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar</a> has officially returned to theaters today.</p><p>Ever since its release on December 5 last year, Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama has been making several headlines and shattering box-office records. Staying relevant months after its release, the movie is back in cinemas starting today. Now, with the second chapter set to explode on the big screen from March 19, there’s no better time to relive the high-stakes action that started it all.</p><p>According to Jio Studios, the movie will have over 1250 shows across 1000-plus screens worldwide. Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "The Ghatak Roar. Dhurandhar returns to cinemas worldwide on 13th March 2026. The biggest re-release - 1250+ shows across 1000+ screens."</p>.<p>Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, <em>Dhurandhar</em> revolved around covert intelligence operations in the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.</p>.Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer.<p>The sequel, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, is gearing up for a massive holiday release on March 19, perfectly timed for the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. While the first film was a Hindi-only affair, the makers are going much bigger this time by bringing the action to audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.</p><p>For those in the USA and Canada, the excitement starts even earlier, thanks to the exclusive premiere screenings set for March 18 in the USA and Canada, giving the global fans a day's head start on the global launch.</p>