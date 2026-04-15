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Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar’ scripts history, becomes first Indian film series to cross Rs 3,000 crore box office collection

By surpassing the mammoth Rs 3,000 crore, Adita Dhar's two-part series has become the highest-grossing Indian film franchise in history to date.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:42 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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