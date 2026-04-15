<p>Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, continues its dominant run at the box office globally. The movie has recently shattered a monumental record in Indian cinema.</p><p>The franchise has hit the "magical" Rs 3000 crore milestone globally. By surpassing this unprecedented figure, the two-part series has become the highest-grossing Indian film franchise in history to date.</p>.'Dhurandhar – The Revenge': Check out records the film broke in its opening week.<p>This historic achievement makes Dhurandhar the first Indian film series to reach such a mammoth milestone and has scripted history. This achievement sets a new benchmark for Indian cinema, which many believe will be incredibly difficult for films for years to come. <em>Dhurandhar</em> is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records.<p>The journey began with <em>Dhurandhar</em> (2025), which was released to massive expectations and went on to deliver a blockbuster run, minting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Its successful run gave the sequel a major boost, which went on to perform extremely well on its release.</p>.<p><strong>Metric </strong><em><strong>Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2</strong></em><strong> Total</strong></p><p><em><strong>India Net</strong></em><strong> Rs 840.20 Cr Rs 1083.65 Cr Rs 1923.85 Cr</strong></p><p><em><strong>India Gross</strong></em><strong> Rs 1007.85 Cr Rs 1297.50 Cr Rs 2305.35 Cr</strong></p><p><em><strong>Overseas</strong></em><strong> Rs 299.50 Cr Rs 414.50 Cr Rs 714.00 Cr</strong></p><p><em><strong>Worldwide</strong></em><strong> Rs 1307.35 Cr Rs 1712.00 Cr Rs 3019.35 Cr</strong></p><p>As of <em><strong>April 12</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Dhurandhar - A Box Office Juggernaut and Foundation Stone</strong></p><p>Before the release of <em>Dhurandhar</em> on December 5, 2025, the industry had doubts with hits lenghty run time, despite strong buzz. However, once it was released, it was off to a strong start at the box office. Audiences gave this movie a rousing welcome and made <em>Dhurandhar</em> an unstoppable force at the box office.</p>.Multiplex announces massive 9-hour 'Dhurandhar Movie Marathon'.<p>The spy action thriller went on to become the highest-grossing film at the Hindi box office with Rs 840+ crores net (1000+ crore gross) after an extraordinary hold over weeks. </p><p>Worldwide, it finished its theatrical run with over 1300 crores, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all-time and the third biggest grosser without China.</p>.<p><strong>Dhurandhar 2 - A New Peak for Indian Cinema</strong></p><p>Building on the momentum of the first film, <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge</em>, which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level. The Ranveer Singh starrer action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run around the globe.</p><p>The movie has not only become the biggest Hindi net grosser, but also went on to become the first film ever to top 1000 crores net in a single language at the Indian box office. </p><p><em>Dhurandhar 1</em> and <em>Dhurandhar</em> <em>2</em>'s exceptional performance in both domestic and international markets has been impressive playing a key role in collecting the Rs 3000 crore mark.</p>.<p><strong>Top Indian Film Franchises Box Office Comparison</strong></p><p><strong>Franchise\tPart 1\t Part 2\t Total</strong></p><p><em><strong>Dhurandhar </strong></em><strong>Rs 1307.35 Cr Rs 1712.00 Cr Rs 3019.35 Cr</strong></p><p><em><strong>Baahubali </strong></em><strong>Rs 650 Cr\t Rs 1788 Cr Rs 2438 Cr</strong></p><p><em><strong>Pushpa</strong></em>\t <strong>Rs 350.10 Cr Rs 1742.10 Cr Rs 2092.20 Cr</strong></p> .<p>Directed by Aditya Dhar, the <em>Dhurandhar</em> series has completely reformed the way of viewing in Indian cinema and has taken the scale of action to a new level.</p><p>With its blend of patriotism and gripping storyline, Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar</em> franchise has managed to impress audiences not just in India but globally.</p>