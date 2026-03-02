<p>While the internet is flooded with reports that the <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> trailer will drop this <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/holi">Holi</a>, the reality is different. Despite the massive anticipation for a festive release, sources close to the project suggest that the makers have decided to hold back for now. They are now reportedly scouting for a more strategic window to unveil the promo for what is already being called one of Bollywood's longest and most ambitious sequels.</p><p>Don’t be surprised if the makers clash with the Toxic trailer ahead of the much-anticipated big-screen face-off. While the makers are keeping everyone guessing with the dates, it is still unclear for the date of the Dhurandhar trailer, and with a couple of weeks to go for the movie, they are rearranging their promotional plan. </p><p>As everyone counts down to the March 19 release, fans are dying to see how Hamza’s story evolves in this high-stakes sequel. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-dhar">Aditya Dhar</a> has clearly pulled out all the stops, and with Yami Gautam’s special appearance and the rumours of Emraan Hashmi taking on the 'Bada Bhai' role, the hype is through the roof. Dhurandhar fans are ready and waiting to see this powerhouse cast set the screen on fire.</p><p>The stakes are rising as Dhurandhar 2 prepares to go head-to-head with Toxic on March 19. Interestingly, the Toxic team has already locked in March 8 for their trailer launch. It’s a strategic move that might be forcing the Dhurandhar makers to wait, allowing them to gauge the competitor's hype before they finally play their own hand in this massive cinematic face-off.</p>.Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh makes fierce return as Hamza.<p><strong>About Dhurandhar 2</strong></p><p>Following the massive success of last year's blockbuster, Aditya Dhar is back to explore the dark and complex backstory of Hamza. The sequel follows Ranveer Singh's journey on his deadliest assignment yet, infiltrating the supreme powers of the Pakistani crime syndicate. The tension reaches a new high with an explosive battle with a fierce rival played by Arjun Rampal.</p>