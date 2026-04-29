Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar' to release in Japan, makers drop new poster

The announcement came as a sweet surprise for fans, with the film’s poster and trailer generating strong buzz online.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 08:35 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya Dhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us