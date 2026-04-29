<p>Following its massive success with audiences in India, the makers of Dhurandhar are ready to take their cinematic vision to the next level. Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster is officially slated for a July 10 release in Japan, marking yet another major win in the filmmaker’s rapidly ascending international career.</p><p>The announcement came as a sweet surprise for fans, with the film’s poster and trailer generating strong buzz online. Recently, Japan has become a growing market for Indian cinema, and with Dhurandhar, it is expected to take film’s global box office numbers to new heights, adding to its already impressive lifetime collection.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears Rs 1400 crore, hits Rs 30+ crore on second Monday.<p>Dropping a fresh poster for Japanese audiences on social media, producers Jio Studios and B62 Studios wrote: "It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! ⚔️🔥</p><p>Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026."</p>.<p>The announcement is currently exploding across social platforms, with fans of Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal aggressively sharing the new poster.</p><p>As Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar (Part 1) gears up for its Japanese release, trade experts are eagerly monitoring its potential in a critical new market. Looking at the sheer momentum behind the project, this move by the makers clearly hints at their vision to move beyond traditional boundaries to ensure Dhurandhar competes at the highest level of international cinema.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of overtaking Baahubali 2's legendary global record. Despite its long runtime, the movie has managed to collect Rs 1,780 crore globally in 41 days of its release, especially without getting a major boost from China and the Gulf regions, proving that its core audience's passion was enough to drive it to the top.</p>