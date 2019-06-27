Aditya Pancholi booked in a rape case

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has been booked for rape on the basis of a complaint filed by a prominent and popular actress. The case dates back to over 10 years.

The Versova Police Station has registered a case (CR no 198/2019) under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342

(wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, it would be difficult for the police to gather evidence as the case is of more than a decade ago.

In her complaint, the actress said that she was raped on several occasions by Pancholi.

The victim has alleged that she was in a forced relationship with Pancholi and that he used to harass her sexually as well as mentally.

Earlier, the actress had filed a written complaint against Pancholi.