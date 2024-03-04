'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Gripping trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s historic thriller-drama released
The patriotic thriller-drama is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui.
The trailer of the Amazon Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, has been released. Set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement, the movie is largely inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence.
From the first frame, the trailer transports the audience to the pre-independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who, in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement.
Through Sara's character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India’s fight for freedom.
“Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honor beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.”
said actor Sara Ali Khan.
Along with Sara Ali Khan, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell, and Anand Tiwari in key roles. Additionally, the movie includes a special cameo by Emraan Hashmi.
The movie is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on March 21 in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.