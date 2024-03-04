'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Gripping trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s historic thriller-drama released

The trailer of the Amazon Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, has been released. Set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement, the movie is largely inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence.

The patriotic thriller-drama is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui.

From the first frame, the trailer transports the audience to the pre-independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who, in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement.