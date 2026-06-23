Aemond kisses his mother Alicent in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3; fans horrified and disgusted

<p>Internet is horrified, disgusted and in shock after the controversial lip lock scene between a son and his mother in <em>House of the Dragon Season 3.</em></p><p>While the show is infamous for its portrayal of incest in the family dynamics of House Targaryen, things have gone a notch higher this time.</p><p>In an extremely mind-boggling and mentally distorting scene, which is going viral on social media, Aemond Targaryen is seen kissing his mother Alicent Hightower.</p><p>The scene begins with Alicent pleading his volatile son to flee the capital as the mother-son duo are standing uncomfortably close together. </p><p>However, Alicent's words of encouragement took out another side of Aemond, who, in a shocking twist, leaned in and began kissing her as Alicent stands in complete shock and horrow.</p><p>While Alicent didn't stop the kiss or push away Aemond immediately, her reaction indicating pure horror and numbness is going viral signifying that Aemond's actions caught her off-guard.</p><p>As the almost seven-second lip lock scene ends, Alicent, seemingly to maintain peace in the family, smiles at Aemonds, who said, "I shall host a feast there in your honor... in Black Harren's Hall... while my uncle's head looks down from a spike."</p>.Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' set; FWICE demands Rs 50 lakh compensation.<p>The chilling scene ends there and the fans can't stop talking about it.</p><p>Sharing the clip of the scene, a fan wrote, "most traumatic scene in house of the dragon."</p>.<p>Another horrified fan wrote, "A Son kissing his Mom That was disgusting , am I the only one who felt uncomfortable."</p><p>A third wrote, "i cannot process this right aemond kissing his mom alicent hightower there's absolutely no hidden adoption, secret birth kind of twist in it so wtfffff?! they are literally biological mother and son."</p><p>A fourth quipped, "WHY AEMOND JUST KISS HIS MOTHER ON THE MOUTH ?!??!"</p><p>Check out some other fans' reactions here:</p>.Sorry, Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina months after 'Latent' row but the internet isn't amused.<p><strong>Why the kiss happened?</strong></p><p>Showrunner Ryan Condal has explained the reason behind why the kiss actually happened.</p><p>"He’s somebody that was traumatised at an early age by his brother by taking him to a brothel long before his brain could probably process what was happening. As these things do, that trauma then manifests a certain way in his behavior as an adult. While I don’t think that Aemond is necessarily in love with his mother, I don’t think he’s able to separate the feelings that he has for her from these other male feelings that he experiences," he told EW.</p><p>“…it’s really meant to demonstrate how, even though this is a character who seems entirely together and sure of himself at all times, this is a traumatised person that doesn’t have the well-adjusted underpinnings of a modern character who is raised in a society that understands there are things that you can expose children to and there are things that they should not be exposed to until they’re older,” Ryan<strong> </strong>added.</p><p>And while incest is common, and a embedded in the cultural tradition of the House Targaryen family, the scene definitely makes one throw up in their mouth. </p>