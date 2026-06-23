Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aemond kisses his mother Alicent in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3; fans horrified and disgusted

The scene begins with Alicent pleading his volatile son to flee the capital as the mother-son duo are standing uncomfortably close together.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 07:24 IST
Entertainment NewsControversyTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us